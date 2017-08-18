Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unlicensed vendors caught selling unofficial Huddersfield Town merchandise could find themselves in trouble with the law.

Earlier this week club officials said they would be keeping a close eye on traders selling unofficial merchandise.

Club director Sean Jarvis warned that the club crest is the copyright of Huddersfield Town and it was an offence to use it without permission.

Kirklees Council is backing the club’s stance.

A council spokesman said the authority would be working with Trading Standards to monitor the sale of fake or counterfeit goods.

The spokesman said: “The selling of fake or counterfeit goods is wrong on many levels – it is often illegal and may be carried out by unlicensed vendors.

“The council will work with the club and trading standards to monitor the situation. We strongly encourage fans to purchase promotional goods from official sellers and support their local team.”

However, the spokesman said some sellers may be legitimate.

“The council have not issued any licences for the sale of football merchandise. However it is possible that people may have seen pedlars; pedlars can be issued with a licence from any police authority giving them a licence to operate across the country. Pedlars are found near large football clubs across the country.”