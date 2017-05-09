Five players who should start vs Sheffield Wednes

A dopey cannabis manufacturer called police after burglars broke into his home to steal his crop.

Scared-looking Gareth Coote, wearing only his boxer shorts and a hoodie, emerged after officers followed the trail of cannabis leaves up the garden path to his Newsome house.

He had rushed to his local pub after thieves forced their way inside his Towngate home – and dialled 999 from there.

Police arrived at the reported ongoing burglary shortly after 11pm on December 11 to discover the house insecure but unoccupied.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates: “As they approached they could smell the distinct smell of cannabis emanating from a vehicle.

“They could see cannabis leaves strewn across the garden path leading into the property.”

The officers entered the house and found the remains of a small cannabis farm inside a bedroom.

There were several pots containing cannabis plants, the majority of which had been cut at the base of the stem.

Police also found four large lamps hanging from the ceiling together with some plastic sheeting and a transformer.

The kitchen window had been forced open to gain entry inside.

Mr Wills added: “While they were there the defendant reentered the address and stated that he was the tenant.

“He was wearing only boxer shorts and a hoodie and seemed very scared when speaking to the officers.

“The defendant said that two males had broken in for the cannabis and he made good his escape.

“He went to the pub and used their phone to call police.

Coote, who appeared from court in custody, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B.

The 28-year-old said that he owed rent money and had planned to cut his 20 plants in the next week.

He explained that he’d purchased them as seedlings and paid £400 for the plants and their equipment although he had not grown them before.

Coote, a labourer for a local building firm, was summonsed for court after failing to comply with a police caution requiring his attendance at a cannabis awareness course.

Magistrates fined Coote £250 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

The remainder of his cannabis growing equipment will also be forfeited and destroyed.