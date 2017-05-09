Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage burglar will learn his fate on Friday after a judge locked him up so he could have more time to think about the sentence he is going to pass.

College student Callum Stanton was only 17 when he and a 14-year-old youth smashed their way into a couple’s home in Lightcliffe Road, Hove Edge, on a Saturday afternoon in February.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) how the pair made an untidy search of the property while the couple were out shopping and stole various items including jewellery.

The male householder said in his statement to the police that his wife had been “utterly traumatised” by the break-in which caused about £1,000 worth of damage to their home.

Stanton, of Rastrick Common, Brighouse, and his young accomplice left fingerprints, blood and footwear marks at the scene which linked them to the burglary and today the now 18-year-old admitted the offence before Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

The court heard that the 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, had admitted his involvement at the youth court and had received a referral order.

Barrister Nigel Jamieson, for Stanton, said the teenager had been drinking alcohol before committing the offence and had been hanging about with “the wrong crowd.”

He added: “I don’t think he realised the real seriousness of it or gave any thought to the consequences not just for himself but those affected by it.”

Judge Durham Hall said he faced a stark choice between a relatively short sentence in a young offenders institution or an alternative sentence possibly involving some aspect of restorative justice.

The judge said he needed more time to consider the case papers and the assessment by the probation service.

He told the 18-year-old, who arrived at court on bail, that he would have to be remanded into custody until Friday.

Judge Durham Hall said he was deeply concerned that the teenager was apparently still hanging around with the wrong crowd and had not learned anything from his arrest and prosecution.