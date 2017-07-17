Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Huddersfield are treating the attacks as attempted murder.

Police launched a probe after two 19-year-old men were stabbed near the Castlegate Retail Park on Saturday.

The retail park was sealed off while police carried out forensic examinations. One of the victims, from Huddersfield, suffered serious stab wounds to his stomach. The other, from Dewsbury , was less seriously hurt.

The victims were stabbed near to Domino’s pizza on St John’s Road. The Huddersfield man is now recovering in hospital.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We’re treating this as attempted murder. There’s been a disagreement between a group of males when they were in Otso Bar which has spilled into the street.

“There’s been a fight and the two victims have been assaulted with knives. The men involved were known to each other so it is not a random attack.”