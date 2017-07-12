Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Effigies took over Denby Dale as villagers competed to have the best scarecrow.

The humble straw man has long since been trumped and entrants this year included a giant spider stuck to the side of a house, a depiction of Rapunzel in her tower and a Gruffalo driving a car.

A record 54 scarecrows were created for the contest, the third hosted by the Denby Dale District Lions which raised nearly £3,000 to be split between Denby Dale Community Library and The Dale Centre.

Children were challenged to take on the scarecrow trail with prizes for the winners.

More family fun and live music was hosted at the White Hart pub, the village school, Holy Trinity Church, the Mill Shop and the Dale care home.

The best three scarecrows were chosen by Lions club members.

They were in first place The Three Billy Goats Gruff, second was Jack and the Beanstalk with Rapunzel in third.

Entertainment included Morris Dancers, the band 6 Months in Mexico and a Ukulele Band.