Two Dr Who actors are coming to Huddersfield’s second comic con.

Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor, will be joined by Sophie Aldred, who played his sidekick Ace, at the town’s popular sci-fi convention.

In May, a successful pilot saw thousands of fans fill Kirklees College to meet celebrities such as S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, former EastEnders actor John Altman, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace and Doctor Who’s Peter Roy .

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “We know there’s a demand for sci-fi in Huddersfield and after testing the water last year, we can go even bigger this year.

“We’ve got more space, more movie vehicles, bigger props and because we know we can guarantee a good level of numbers, we can attract the bigger guests - and we’re starting that by revealing our first Doctor Who guest double act in Sylvester and Sophie.”

Sylvester, who played the Doctor from 1987 to 1989 and is now aged 74, also starred as wizard Radagast the Brown in The Hobbit trilogy.

The date has been set for Saturday, May 12 - the day BEFORE Huddersfield Town’s home match against Arsenal.

Organisers, who were also behind horror convention Huddersfield Haunting , believe the team’s games affect turnout. The horror convention in October, which also took place in the same venue, took place the day AFTER Town’s match against Man United and only attracted hundreds of fans.

Tickets can be booked at www.huddscomiccon.co.uk