Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team help driver

A driver had to be rescued after a car plunged 50ft down a steep hillside on Rishworth Moor.

Rescue teams were called to the banking at Oxygrains Bridge near to junction 22 of the M62 yesterday afternoon (Sunday) when the female motorist left the road and ended up in the ravine below.

Incredibly, she managed to get out and escaped with only minor injuries.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) attended and rigged a rope system lowering a stretcher down the banking.

The woman was lifted back up onto the roadside and handed over to a waiting ambulance crew.

A total of 24 search volunteers helped with the rescue, while West Yorkshire Police also attended.

A spokesperson for CVSRT said: “Great teamwork between all the emergency teams made for a prompt rescue.”