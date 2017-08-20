Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Holberry from Holmfirth will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a prestigious football scholarship.

Josh will be joining University of St Francis located in Joilet, Illinois.

He arrives this month to study and play for the “Cougars” soccer team.

Josh will have the opportunity to combine his university studies alongside playing high-level football for the next four years. The scholarship has been gained through PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Josh’s achievement in winning the scholarship is recognition of his academic achievements and his athletic ability, as well as impressive performances in PASS4Soccer events from which a video highlighting his skills was compiled.

Places in the PASS4Soccer Network Program are now available for students seeking to enter a US university soccer programme in August 2018 and 2019.

PASS4Soccer every year assists around 100 students find soccer (football) scholarships in the USA. Similar level scholarships are not available in the UK.

Such scholarships cover the cost of tuition fees, accommodation and food worth over £26,000 ($35,000).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Josh, of Greenhead College and Ossett Albion U19s, said: “I chose to go abroad because I couldn’t turn down such a fabulous opportunity that would enable me to study an international course as well as play football at a high level.

“I am most looking forward to the challenge of living and studying in another country and also playing in the NAIA league. I chose St Francis University because I liked both the academic and sporting opportunities available to me.

“The fact that there is an English coach who has aspirations to help develop the side into a success also influenced my decision.”

Josh is one of two local people taking up football scholarships in the USA.

Also going is George Doyle who captained Huddersfield YMCA football team.

For more information visit: www.PASS4Soccer.com