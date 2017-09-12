Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver was caught sat in the driver’s seat of his Vauxhall Zafira with the car keys in his hand.

William Evans was arrested after returning to his home in Celandine Avenue, Salendine Nook, on August 24.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that police were contacted after Evans got into row with his partner and he left the house in his car.

When police arrived he had pulled back into his driveway and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Evans was arrested and breath tests showed that he had had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Evans admitted that he’d left the house following an argument with his partner to calm down and driven a short distance.

Evans was banned from driving for 17 months.

He was fined £550 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £55 victim surcharge.