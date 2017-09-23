Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRINK-DRIVER wrecked his BMW after crashing into two barriers on the M62.

Police were called following the early morning smash on Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor on August 20.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The vehicle collided with one barrier, bounced off that and then collided with the opposite barrier before coming to a stop.

“A highways officer attended but the driver appeared drunk and police were called.”

There was extensive damage to the car and its driver, Mauro Diogo, was arrested.

Breath tests showed that he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes and the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He admitted to District Judge Michael Fanning that he had been drinking, despite the crash happening at 6.30am.

Judge Fanning told him: “You posed a danger to other road users.

“You lost control of the car and that may well have been down to the drink.”

Diogo, of Leamington Street in Oldham, was banned from driving for 14 months.

He was fined £300 and will have to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.