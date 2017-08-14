Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver has failed in his bid to get his driving ban overturned.

Thomas Marshall, of Daleside Avenue in New Mill, was banned from the road for three years by Kirklees magistrates in August 2015.

Police pulled his vehicle over due to a problem with the lights and discovered that he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Marshall, 24, asked the Huddersfield court to remove his ban now that he has served two years.

He explained to magistrates that it was becoming increasingly difficult to get his elderly grandparents into town for doctors appointments.

Marshall, who had a previous similar conviction, added that he also had responsibility caring for his autistic nephew.

He told magistrates: “I’ve learnt my lesson this time.”

But magistrates rejected his request to remove his disqualification.