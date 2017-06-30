Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been jailed for 12 months after he led police on a lunchtime chase in Batley while he was disqualified from driving.

Leeds Crown Court heard police noticed Nasser Shah was not wearing a seat belt as they passed him in Hyrstlands Road behind the wheel of a Toyota car around 1.20pm on May 18.

They turned their vehicle to stop him but the driver only accelerated away and turned into Upper Road without giving way and reached up to 50mph overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

Jessica Randell, prosecuting, said the car eventually stopped in Moorlands Road, a passenger got out and ran off and Shah moved into the passenger seat but told the officers: “I shouldn’t have been driving, I’m disqualified for drink driving.”

The court heard he was banned for three years in December 2015 for driving with excess alcohol and had a similar conviction in February that year.

Peter Byrne, representing Shah, said he realised his driving was unacceptable and apologised to the court.

Shah, 22, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

In addition to jail he was banned from driving for two and a half years. Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: “You created a considerable risk for other road users.”