Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver threatened a Good Samaritan with a knuckleduster when the man told him he was not fit to drive.

Charles Haigh, 49, of Westtown, Dewsbury, had been seen staggering towards his van in the McDonalds car park in Heckmondwike but after brandishing the weapon at the witness and ignoring his warning he got behind the wheel only to crash into a parked Peugeot car.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Haigh then failed to report the accident and drove off into Dewsbury where he went for another drink.

When police officers found his damaged van and traced him to the Crackenedge Hotel he was downing a pint in the beer garden.

Prior to the incident around 5pm on July 17 last year Haigh had been at Heckmondwike music festival.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said when a blood test was carried out Haigh was found to have 264 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, over three times the limit.

He also had two previous convictions in 1999 and 2013 for driving over the prescribed limit.

The court heard Haigh worked in the past as a fork lift truck and HGV driver but had lost his job because the conviction would mean disqualification.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Tony Kelbrick, representing Haigh, said he could not explain what “made him flip and produce the knuckleduster” when it was suggested he was not fit to drive.

“He is very ashamed of having done that and very apologetic to the man he frightened away.”

He told the court Haigh was currently in a wheelchair because he had recently had two lumber discs removed but was not permanently immobile, and the probation service indicated they could work with him over anger management and alcohol consumption issues.

Haigh, of Crow Nest View, Westtown, admitted threatening behaviour, driving over the alcohol limit, having an offensive weapon, possessing cannabis and failing to report an accident.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 15 rehabilitation activity days and to observe a two month curfew from 8.30pm to 6.30am. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said he had appeared “absolutely drunk” to a member of the public who tried to warn him against driving but had only threatened that man before driving off and crashing into a parked car.

It was only “good fortune” no one was injured as he drove on, he deserved immediate prison but that would not address his issues.