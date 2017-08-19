Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver stopped by police told them: “I’m sorry, I’m over the limit.”

Darren Auty caught the attention of the officers as he drove his Vauxhall Vectra in the Batley area on July 30.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates: “The driver was in front of them and overtook four vehicles at quite a high speed.

“The vehicle then braked sharply to avoid detection by a speed camera.”

Auty stopped on Windmill Lane and the officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Mr Wills said: “He immediately offered that he had been drinking and said: ‘I’m sorry, I’m over the limit.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 39-year-old told the officers that he’d drunk three pints.

He was arrested and breath tests showed that he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard that Auty worked as a manager for a fire protection company, working with tower blocks.

They were told that following the recent Grenfell Tower disaster business was brisk and his role involved travelling to various sites.

Magistrates heard that Auty travelled up to 30,000 miles a year and a driving ban would have repercussions as he would no longer be able to do the same job.

They banned Auty, of Arundel Walk in Birstall, from driving for 17 months.

He was fined £357 and has to pay £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.