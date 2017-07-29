Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver panicked and ran from his car after being stopped by police, a court heard.

Luke Boothroyd was behind the wheel of his friend’s Renault Clio when police, who were looking for the vehicle, pulled him over on Thorncliffe Street in Lindley.

Upon seeing the officers the 25-year-old fled, but was arrested nearby with the car keys discovered close to him on the ground.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Boothroyd pleaded guilty to charges of driving while over the prescribed limit, using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that his client and his friend had been out drinking.

He said: “His friend was very drunk and he didn’t want him to drive so it was arranged that he would drive the car, notwithstanding the fact that he had no insurance and had drunk some alcohol himself.

“Police stopped the car, they both ran away and Mr Boothroyd was the only one caught.

“He regrets doing it but it was the lesser of two evils.”

District Judge Michael Fanning banned Boothroyd, of Lidget Street In Lindley, from driving for 16 months.

He told him: “Drink-driving creates a real risk of harm to yourself and other road users and that’s why it cannot be tolerated.”

Judge Fanning also fined him £550.