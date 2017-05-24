Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 49-year-old driver who was charged following a serious collision in Brighouse last summer has appeared before a crown court judge.

Patrick Craggs, of Clare Street, Halifax, appeared from custody in front of Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC at Bradford Crown Court today (Tues) in relation to various offences allegedly committed last August.

It is understood that Craggs himself was injured in the collision between a Mazda Premacy and a Ford Kuga near to a junction between Elland Road and Cromwell Bottom Drive on the evening of August 28.

Craggs was sent to the crown court on various charges including an offence of causing serious injury to Stacey Ann Brown by dangerous driving.

He is also accused of stealing the Mazda vehicle.

During the crown court hearing Craggs’ barrister Clare Walsh asked for the case to be adjourned so that a report in respect of her client’s fitness to plead to the allegations could be prepared.

The judge agreed to the adjournment but also fixed a possible trial date of October 16.

Craggs was remanded back into custody until a further crown court hearing on July 24.

It was reported at the time of the collision that a police patrol had been trying to stop the Mazda shortly before the collision and the incident was subsequently referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The 27-year-old female passenger in the Mazda was said to have been seriously injured in the collision while the female driver of the Kuga suffered minor injuries.