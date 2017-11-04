Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver was pulled over after his bright yellow Honda Civic attracted the attention of police.

Jack Dyson pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was stopped as he drove along St Thomas’ Road in Huddersfield shortly before 11pm on October 14.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, explained that police indicated at him to stop because they thought that he was driving too fast.

They smelled alcohol on the 23-year-old’s breath as they spoke with him and he was arrested.

Breath tests at Huddersfield police station showed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “Mr Dyson describes his vehicle as bright yellow and loud.

“He’s a relatively young driver and attracted the officers’ attention.”

Magistrates were told that Dyson has already been severely impacted by the offence as he has lost his job as a driver.

Mr Blanchard added: “He said he was driving to his mum’s and it was a miscalculation on his part.”

Magistrates banned Dyson, of Broomfield Road in Marsh, from driving for 14 months.

He will have to pay £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.