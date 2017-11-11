The driver of a Renault Clio fled the scene after crashing his car into a parked BMW which was then shunted into a brand new Range Rover.

The fire service and police attended the crash which was reported at 2.20am on Saturday on Westcliffe Road, off Westgate in Cleckheaton.

The incident happened on Westcliffe Road, off Westgate in Cleckheaton.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the silver Clio first collided with a parked BMW – which was badly damaged – which then hit a Range Rover.

The Clio was written off and the driver ran from the scene.

A member of the public chased the fleeing driver who escaped down a path.

It is believed that the driver of the Range Rover had only taken delivery of the luxury car around three weeks ago.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at 2.20am.

“A silver Clio had collided with a parked vehicle. The driver made off from the scene.”