The driver of a Renault Clio fled the scene after crashing his car into a parked BMW which was then shunted into a brand new Range Rover.

The fire service and police attended the crash which was reported at 2.20am on Saturday on Westcliffe Road, off Westgate in Cleckheaton.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the silver Clio first collided with a parked BMW – which was badly damaged – which then hit a Range Rover.

The Clio was written off and the driver ran from the scene.

A member of the public chased the fleeing driver who escaped down a path.

It is believed that the driver of the Range Rover had only taken delivery of the luxury car around three weeks ago.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at 2.20am.

“A silver Clio had collided with a parked vehicle. The driver made off from the scene.”