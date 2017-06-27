The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver was clocked travelling at speeds of more than 120mph in the Scammonden area of the M62.

The first motorist was caught doing 121mph at 1.17am on Monday along the westbound carriageway of the M62 at Scammonden, with two other drivers clocked doing 94mph and 97mph within minutes of one another in the early hours of today eastbound.

West Yorkshire Police's roads unit tweeted pictures of the speedometer clocking the drivers.

The legal speed limit in the UK is 70mph so the driver found speeding at 121mph should expect a court appearance and a period of disqualification from driving.

Police say it is estimated that speeding contributes to as many as one third of all crashes resulting in death, and is the most important contributory factor to road deaths and serious injuries.