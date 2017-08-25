Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared court accused of snatching a schoolgirl as she played outside her home.

The 11-year-old was allegedly bundled into the stolen Vauxhall Astra and sexually assaulted by driver Subhan Raja.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with child abduction, sexual assault, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence or insurance.

Magistrates were told that the girl, who cannot be named, was playing with some friends outside her Batley home on Monday August 21.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the car driven by 25-year-old Raja sped up alongside the child, grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her forcibly into the vehicle.

He then allegedly drove off, stopping several times to kiss and touch her inappropriately.

The court heard that when Raja, of Grange Road in Batley, later stopped the car the girl was able to jump out and tell a relative what happened.

He entered no pleas to the charges and magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court.

Raja will first appear there on September 6 and was remanded in custody.