The driver and others fled from a car fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash near Castle Hill.

Police were called to Hall Bower Lane at around 8.40pm last night (Thursday) to reports of a crash involving two cars.

One of the cars also hit a wall.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said it is believed that no-one was injured.

He added: “The occupants of one of the vehicles did not stop at the scene. They left the car at the scene.”

The spokesman did not have information on the makes and models involved in the crash.

Witnesses are urged to contact police via 101, quoting the log number 1833 of June 8.