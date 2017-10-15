Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver fled the scene after this crash on a rural Huddersfield road.

The blue hatchback flipped over in the smash on Knowle Lane in Meltham in the early hours of this morning.

The photos showing the badly damaged car were tweeted out by beat officers from the Kirklees Rural police area which takes in the Colne Valley .

The tweet said: “Driver ran off and enquiries are continuing.”

The investigation has now been taken on by officers from the specialist West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit.

It is not thought anyone was seriously hurt in the crash but the windscreen had been shattered by the impact as the car rolled over.

There also looks to be the remnants of a fast food takeaway bag in there.

Knowle Lane is the road from Meltham Mills Road which is behind the Robert Ashton Memorial Park and leads eventually to Meltham Road.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.