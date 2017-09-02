Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver has been jailed after he was involved in a police chase with his seven month pregnant girlfriend as his passenger.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers decided to follow Ryan Hurley’s Vauxhall Corsa after hearing the screeching of tyres as he passed their car parked in Garnet Street, Staincliffe, on May 26.

As he went by he also turned his face away as though he did not want to be recognised, Duncan Ritchie prosecuting told the court on Friday.

He pulled out into Halifax Road heading towards Dewsbury and when officers set off their siren indicating to him to stop he accelerated away turning left into Chapel Fold reaching 60mph in the 30mph limit.

He drove into Holly Grove and then Manor Way making no attempt to give way as he turned into Dark Lane and Oxford Street against a No Entry sign.

The pursuit continued into Jane Street, Norfolk Street, back into Dark Lane, Wellington Street, Cemetery Road, Cross Bank Road, Ealand road and Ings Road where he went down the one way street the wrong way before driving straight across Bradford Road into Carlinghow Hill.

He drove on into Field Hill and turned on to Grosvenor Road where he only drove a short distance before opening the door and jumping out as the car was still moving, leaving his girlfriend behind.

Mr Ritchie said Hurley ran off and hid in some bushes but was found and arrested. He was tested for alcohol which proved negative but because of his condition he was later tested for drugs and a blood test was positive for cocaine.

The court heard he was banned from driving for six months in March this year under the totting up provisions for having no insurance following an earlier offence of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Anastasis Tassou told the court for Hurley: “His pregnant girlfriend thankfully was not injured in any way due to his stupid and reckless actions nor was anybody else.”

“He now has a six-week-old child who is fit and healthy.” He took responsibility for his actions which had also cost him a job.

“He knows he is the master of his own misfortune.”

Hurley, 30 of Chidswell Gardens, Dewsbury, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with cocaine over the prescribed limit.

Jailing him for a total of 15 months and disqualifying him for three years after his release, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said it was a blessing no one was seriously injured.

Judge Marson said: “You drove like a lunatic with your pregnant girlfriend in the car and then left the vehicle while it was still moving.”