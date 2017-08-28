Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was hurt when his car crashed in a Huddersfield village.

The car ended up on its side in the smash on Commercial Road in Skelmanthorpe late on Sunday evening.

The driver suffered a head injury and was helped from the car through the sunroof by people living nearby.

The accident happened near to the junction with King Street at around 10.30pm.

An eyewitness who saw the crash told how a wall was demolished and the car was left wrecked by the impact. Local residents who saw the collision rushed to help and called emergency services.

The road was sealed off by West Yorkshire Police while the emergency services worked at the scene to recover the vehicle and help the driver.

It is not thought any other vehicles were involved.