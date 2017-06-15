Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver suffered minor injuries after losing control of his car on Woodhead Road at Holme Moss.

The 77-year-old man’s Vauxhall Vectra ended up in a ditch just before the transmitter at around 4pm today.

A 66-year-old woman passenger was not hurt.

Fire crews from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite attended the scene.

(Photo: PC Lee Dixon/Twitter)

A fire service spokesman said the Vectra ended up on its side on a bend. An ambulance was also called to the scene.

The injured man was taken by ambulance for a precautionary check at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

PC Lee Dixon, based at Huddersfield, posted a photo on Twitter of emergency services at the scene.

He said: “Tricky RTC at Holme Moss. All services here. Thankfully only minor injuries. Good work by all. And what a view.”