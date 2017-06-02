Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been jailed after he reported his car as stolen when he had crashed it into a lamp post.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ryan Beaurain was behind the wheel of his Seat Ibiza when the collision occurred in Town Street, Earlsheaton, around 10pm on January 24.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, told the court today (Friday) Beaurain did not stay with the car but ran off before officers attended.

The vehicle was recovered and they tried to contact the owner but Beaurain was not at home. He rang in the next morning and made a false report that his car had been stolen.

Mr Horton said the driver’s airbag had deployed in the crash and it was sent off for examination. DNA was found on it which came back as a match for Beaurain but when he was interviewed in May last year he stuck with his account that he was not driving and could not then explain the DNA.

The court heard Beaurain told a probation officer he had drunk five cans of lager before deciding to drive to collect a pizza. He said he was driving at a low speed but was distracted reaching for his glove compartment and lost control.

After the crash someone called out to him to run and he had. A friend then told him to report the car missing and he had which was out of character for him and a decision he regretted. Since then he has not been drinking.

Carl Kingsley, representing Beaurain, said he realised he had made things worse for himself by persisting in his story and was shocked when he was told custody was a possibility for such an offence.

If he was jailed it would not only affect his partner and child but he would lose his job.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Beaurain, 30 of Hazel Crescent, Chickenley, Dewsbury admitted doing acts intending to pervert the course of justice and was jailed for six months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years three months.

Recorder Caroline Wigin said there had to be an immediate jail term since the offence “strikes at the very heart of our administration of justice.”

She said had it not been for the airbag deploying and his DNA being found on it “you might well have got away with this.”