Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disqualified driver who flouted his driving ban three times has been jailed.

Kevin Harrison was subject to two periods of disqualification, including a three-year ban for dangerous driving, but was repeatedly caught by police ignoring them.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from mental health issues, claimed that he would go for a drive instead of hurting himself.

The Ravensthorpe man was pulled over twice by police conducting routine checks and once because he had swapped the car’s registration plates.

He pleaded guilty to three sets of charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

In 2014 he was disqualified from driving for three years for an offence of dangerous driving.

Then in February this year magistrates banned Harrison, of Heron Close, from the road for an extra year for driving while disqualified.

But on March 10 police travelling on Alma Lane in Heckmondwike pulled him over for routine checks and he admitted that he was a banned driver.

Just 10 days later he was caught at the wheel of the Volkswagen Bora, again in the Leeds area.

Police were looking for a vehicle in connection with other offending, stopped Harrison’s car and he claimed that he was on his way to pick up his kids.

There were two warrants out for his arrest for missing court proceedings when he was stopped by police again on Monday when he was driving an Audi A3 on Manor Way in Batley.

The registration plates didn’t belong to the vehicle and Harrison admitted that he’d borrowed his girlfriend’s plates as he was fixing it up to sell it on for a profit.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client had deep-rooted mental health issues.

He said: “Rather than self-harming he’s started to go for a drive, he shouldn’t be doing it but he’s not harming himself.

“There’s a level of inevitability in relation to sentence but he needs help rather than punishment.”

Magistrates jailed Harrison for 20 weeks and banned him from driving for a further two years.