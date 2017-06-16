Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been jailed for six months after a judge heard he led police on a chase in Dewsbury.

Officers began to follow a Jaguar car shortly before 9am on March 19 because of the way it pulled out in front of them on Birkdale Road, Philip Adams, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court.

The driver, Marcus Barnes, accelerated away from them in Brunswick Street ignoring their blue light and siren reaching 50mph in the 30 limit. He reached 70mph in School Lane in spite of traffic calming speed bumps.

Mr Adams said Barnes then mounted the pavement to get past a stationery car as he approached a junction in Heckmondwike Road before stopping in Low Road.

He admitted he had no licence or insurance and said he had initially not realised the police were indicating to him to stop because they were so far behind and when he realised he had stopped.

Sohail Khan, representing Barnes, said it was a short incident over in a few minutes when he had the good sense to stop.

Barnes, 25, of Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance or full licence and in addition to the jail term was disqualified from driving for three years three months.