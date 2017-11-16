Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An uninsured driver was arrested following a crash in Lockwood.

Police were called after the car parked on Emmanuel Terrace was hit by a Peugeot 208 in the early hours of June 13.

James Boltwood was charged with offences of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, and driving without a licence or insurance.

He was arrested following the 2am incident after refusing to give a breath sample, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

The 41-year-old claimed that he was not driving at the time but did admit to using the vehicle earlier that day.

He denied the offences and was due to stand trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, however his plea to using a vehicle without insurance was accepted by the CPS.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said that while he didn’t accept being the driver when the accident happened, he had been driving the same day and technically had no insurance.

He explained: “He had insurance, was paying by instalments but there was a problem with his direct debit and so his insurance was cancelled by his insurance company.”

Mr Whiteley added that Boltwood, of Moor End Road in Lockwood, has since sorted this issue out.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. His licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.