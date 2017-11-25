Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Driver-only trains are safer than trains with a guard, according to new research by a University of Huddersfield professor.

Their introduction has led to long-running industrial disputes that have affected millions of UK commuters.

But analysis by Prof George Bearfield, a former student at the university and visiting professor of rail safety, shows that they are just as safe as trains with guards.

And he reveals that you have more chance of being struck by lightning than suffering a fatal accident on the rail network.

Prof Bearfield, a director of system safety at the Rail Safety and Standards Board, analysed data from UK and European rail networks.

He found that the numbers of fatal and major incidents involving passengers boarding or getting off trains are highest for trains with both driver and guard when entering or leaving unstaffed platforms.

In comparison, driver-only trains have proved to be slightly safer.

From staffed platforms, driver-only trains are shown to have been significantly safer than those with doors operated by a guard.

But the number of accidents per billion passengers are so low that the risk can be classed as negligible, Prof Bearfield said in his online article.

He stated: “The total fatality risk per year to a regular commuter due to all causes is estimated as one in 400,000 per annum.

“The train dispatch related risk (by any method) is approximately one in 6.7 million per year.

“These risks are well below the level that the Health and Safety Executive defines as ‘negligible’.

“In other words it’s a tiny fraction of the risk people face in their everyday lives and far less than the chance of being struck by lightning.”

Prof Bearfield’s figures also show that travel by rail in this country is the least risky mode of land transport in Europe.

It is considerably safer than cars and buses and also the European rail network.

Prof Bearfield puts this town to British rail companies being “much less accepting of safety risk than any of their peers.”

He seeks to understand why the issue of driver dispatch of trains has proved so controversial, adding: “Industry decisions need to be logical, rational and consistent. The professor said: “A decision made on robust safety arguments could be undermined by lack of public trust if the key facts are not understood by the public.

“This has been the case with the debate around the safety of driver dispatched trains.

“The safety of driver dispatched trains has become confused with the very important, but distinct, issues of disability access and perceptions of public security.”