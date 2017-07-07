Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been seriously injured after his white Suzuki car hit a wall close to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Police say the accident occurred at 2.45pm at the junction of Union Street, Victoria Street and Acre Street.

Firefighters from Huddersfield rescued the man, believed to be in his 80s, from the vehicle which ended up on its side.

He was taken to hospital, just a few yards away, by ambulance. A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said the driver was "conscious and breathing".

It's not clear what led the driver to lose control.

It is understood the driver had just left the hospital and has crashed into the wall across the road from the hospital.

Witnesses said the road was closed.

One said: "Major accident with police, fire, ambulance and HART outside HRI."