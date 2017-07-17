Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was trapped in his car after a smash in Kirklees.

Two vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, including a red Ford which is thought to have hit two walls on Spen Lane at its junction with Gomersal Lane, Cleckheaton, at teatime today.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters and paramedics helped get the injured man out of the damaged Ford.

(Image: Peter Fawcett)

The extent of his injuries was not known, although he did manage a few steps before he was taken to hospital.

Police, ambulance and fire engines from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury attended the scene.

(Image: Peter Fawcett)

The road was partially closed as emergency services dealt with the incident shortly before 6pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were still at the scene around 7pm.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed nearby but was not needed.