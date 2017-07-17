A driver was trapped in his car after a smash in Kirklees.
Two vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, including a red Ford which is thought to have hit two walls on Spen Lane at its junction with Gomersal Lane, Cleckheaton, at teatime today.
A fire service spokesman said firefighters and paramedics helped get the injured man out of the damaged Ford.
The extent of his injuries was not known, although he did manage a few steps before he was taken to hospital.
Police, ambulance and fire engines from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury attended the scene.
The road was partially closed as emergency services dealt with the incident shortly before 6pm.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were still at the scene around 7pm.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed nearby but was not needed.