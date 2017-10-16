Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are still trying to hunt down a driver who crashed into a lamp post and fled - leaving their injured passenger in the overturned car.

New details have emerged over the collision near Meltham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

(Image: Kirklees Rural)

The blue hatchback crashed into a lamp post on Knowle Lane shortly before 3am, before landing on its roof. When officers attended, a passenger was found with minor injuries and taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday morning that efforts are still underway to trace the driver of the vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “At 2.47am we attended a report of a single car RTC. The car had collided with a lamp post and the driver left the scene.

“A passenger was taken to HRI with minor injuries. Enquiries are continuing by the Roads Policing Unit to trace the driver.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.