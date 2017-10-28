Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver left stranded when his tyres blew out admitted that he had charge of the car while under the influence.

Bushra Eltayeb, of Moor End Road in Lockwood , caught the attention of police when he ran into difficulties with his silver Mercedes on Chain Bar Road in Cleckheaton .

Tests confirmed that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that his client was left stranded due to the problems with his car.

He told the Huddersfield court: “One of his tyres blew out when he made impact with the kerb and then a second tyre has blown out.

“He made an attempt to move the vehicle and change the tyres but they were too low and officers have attended. He’s absolutely ashamed of being here.

“He is involved in the medical profession and has failed to secure employment as a consequence of this.”

He added that there was no evidence that Eltayeb drove after drinking.

District Judge ordered Eltayeb to pay £120 fine as well as £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

His driving licence will be endorsed with 10 penalty points.