Drivers were left fuming after the first of two overnight closures on the M62 last night.

Both carriageways were shut between junction 22 at Rishworth Moor and junction 24 at Ainley Top from 8pm to 6am for overhead electrical works.

Diversions were in place but many drivers reported that alternative routes were “chaos” and it was claimed that some drivers ignored the closure putting work crews at risk.

Drivers turned to Twitter to report fears – and vent their fury at what they saw.

One of those caught up in the tailbacks was former rugby league star Richie Mathers, who now works for Warrington Wolves.

On Twitter he said it took him three hours to get home.

Daz tweeted Highways England saying: “M62 East closed yet a Black Range Rover and Golf are flying thru J19 towards workers E/B at 04:10.”

Willo was angry over the diversions and tweeted: “Work should have been carried out on a Saturday or Sunday night.”

Emily Macklesworth tweeted: “The A640 diversion from the M62 is an absolute shambles. As a pregnant woman very unhappy.”

Chris Brooker, tweeted this picture of queues in the middle of the night as drivers followed the diversion around the work.

Gary Spink tweeted Highways England and asked: “Why is the M62 closed in both directions jcn 24-22. What possible roadworks makes this closure necessary? Causing chaos.”

Rugby League fans were also caught up in the woes. Hull FC were at St Helens and Sam Greaves tweeted: “Home at 1.15am, lovely M62 meant detour via Sheffield! Friday away days for you! #HullFC.”

Lisa Jewitt added: “How can it be quicker coming home from Saints via Woodhead Pass than getting there via the M62? Madness!”

Adrian Hutchinson said: “Big thanks to the @highwaysagency for shutting the M62 and making a 45 minute journey between Manchester and Leeds last 2 hours!!!”

Alex Simmons summed it up when he tweeted: “Congratulations M62! Once again you’ve had my life #JokeRoad.”

The motorway is due to be closed again tonight.

