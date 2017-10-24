Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of motorists have been ignoring a new “No Entry” sign, it is claimed.

A second key route into Milnsbridge has been closed off by Kirklees Council while roadworks take place.

An official No Entry sign has been installed at the entrance to New Street at its junction with Manchester Road.

The restriction comes after the another busy route into Milnsbridge from Manchester Road was closed.

Morley Lane has been closed off in both directions for six weeks for council upgrade works and so council officials have moved to make adjacent New Street one way to allow more traffic to exit town.

But despite a permanent looking “No Entry” sign on a pole many residents have said it is being ignored or missed by a large number of motorists, causing potential traffic collisions.

Drivers trying to get into Milnsbridge from Manchester Road are being forced to make difficult turns off the busy main road further towards Longroyd Bridge.

Many will go down Birkhouse Lane, a narrow route unsuitable for large vehicles.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from the west are now forced to go all the way to Longroyd Bridge before doubling back through Paddock.

Writing on a public Facebook group for the village, people said the idea hadn’t been thought through.

Stuart Gee said: “I counted 23 in 10 minutes going the wrong way.

“Why haven’t they had the sense to put cones across the downside junction with Manchester Road?”

Jackie Jacks added: “I lost count now how many cars are still going down, at silly speeds too.”

Maria Lockwood commented: “Accident waiting to happen, already seen a few cars turning from Manchester Road down New Street this morning.”