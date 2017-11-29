Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers were stuck in queues on the M62 due to two accidents.

In the first, at 7.20am on Tuesday, a lorry and two cars collided on the eastbound section near to Ainley Top.

Two lanes had to be closed while Highways England and emergency services worked at the scene.

Drivers faced delays of over an hour.

In the second accident, at around 9.25am, three cars collided in the third lane of the M62, also eastbound, but near Junction 25 for Brighouse.

In the latter incident, Highways agencies and police were able to move the vehicles onto the hard shoulder quickly and fully re-open the carriageway.

On Monday there were also two accidents reported on the M62 – one at morning rush hour and the other at lunch time.

No-one has been seriously injured in any of the accidents.