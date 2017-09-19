Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weeks of roadworks are set to start on Monday at one of Huddersfield’s busiest commuter routes.

Kirklees Council’s £1.3m project to resurface Wakefield Road from the Shorehead roundabout by the entrance to Sainsbury’s, all the way to St Paul’s church at Moldgreen, is about to begin.

The huge project, announced last April, came after motorists had suffered months of disruption from gas mains and water pipe repair works.

The multi-lane road, a key route east/west route just outside the town centre, has been described by Clr Peter McBride as “the most important” in Huddersfield and is thought to be Kirklees’ busiest road.

Weather permitting, the full project is set to last about six weeks, with the first two week phase close to the town centre, beginning on Monday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Due to the volume of traffic during the day, most of the works will be restricted to ‘off peak’ hours between 7pm and midnight to allow ‘rush hour’ traffic to pass.

Kirklees Council has vowed there will be no noisy operations after 11pm.

A 20mph speed limit will be imposed during the works.

Contractors are set to start with a section from Aspley Place up to the traffic lights at Silver Street/Somerset Road.

This stage is estimated to be completed by Tuesday, October 10.

During this time the road out of Huddersfield will be reduced down to one lane on the nights of September 25 to 28 and October 9 and 10.

It is planned to cut the number of lanes into town to just one at night time on September 29 and October 2,3,4,5,6.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The right turn from Wakefield Road into St Andrew’s Road, a popular route to Leeds Road and the John Smith’s Stadium, is set to be banned during the work and there will be no direct route for traffic between St Andrew’s Road and Firth Street and vice-versa.

Additionally, the traffic signals at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Firth Street, by Aspley Marina, will be switched off.

A pedestrian crossing point across Wakefield Road will be maintained at this location, with traffic management personnel on hand to assist people cross.

Road users are asked to find alternative routes if possible and leave extra time for their journey.

Advance warning signs will appear at the points of closures to inform road users of the dates and times of the planned restrictions.

Bus stops on Wakefield Road will from time to time be temporarily suspended as the road is resurfaced at their location and bus users will be directed to the nearest available bus stop.

Kirklees Council said it was working with the bus operators to minimise disruption as much as possible.

A spokesperson said: “Local residents will be kept informed of developments and we will work together with any adjacent premises and where possible provide assistance or measures to minimise disruption and disturbance whilst the works are taking place.”

The second stage will see resurfacing from Silver Street/ Somerset Road to Almondbury Bank with the final phase going all the way up to St Paul’s Church, just past the Broad Lane junction into Dalton.

The council has said the schedule of the second two phases will be provided once phase one is underway.

Road Closures are as follows: September 28 and October 10, from 7pm – Somerset Road slip road from Wakefield Road onto Somerset Road.

October 1, from 7pm – Wakefield Road between Carr Pit Road and Silver Street

The following roads will be closed at their junction with Wakefield Road from 7pm on the dates below:

· St Andrew’s Road on September 25 to 28, and October 9 & 10

· Carr Pit Road on September 27 and October 1

· Kings Mill Lane on September 29 and October 2, 5 & 6.

· Colne Street on September 29 and October 2, 5 & 6.

· Firth Street on September 29 and October 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

· Sand Street on September 29 and October 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Diversions will be signposted.