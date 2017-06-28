Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers have been warned of further traffic disruption in Lindley during ongoing work to replace ageing metal gas mains with durable plastic pipes.

The 18-week £245,000 scheme by Northern Gas Networks began last month on Weatherhill Road and is now progressing to Briarlyn Avenue, Briarlyn Road and West Street.

Works have been planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council to ensure the scheme is completed with as little disruption as possible.

A three-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of East Street, West Street and Lidget Street from Monday July 24.

A road closure will also be in place on Birchencliffe Hill Road and the rear of 12-42 Thorncliffe Street for around four weeks from July 24.

The three-way temporary traffic lights will remain until work progresses away from the junction down towards West Street, where the lights will become two-way.

All lights will be manually operated between 7am–7pm Monday to Friday. Engineers will be working from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 4.30pm.

Paul Jagger, of Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting this project completed as quickly as possible.”