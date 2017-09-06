Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Essential roadworks are due to start soon over a two month period on one of Huddersfield’s busiest routes – Wakefield Road, Moldgreen.

But the good news for motorists is that when they start from September 24 they will take place when there is least traffic between the hours of 7pm and midnight.

The road closure will affect: between Carr Pit Road to Silver Street; Silver Street to Smithy Lane; and there will be no right turn from Wakefield Road onto Somerset Road.

There will be point closures at: St Andrews Road, Carr Pit Road, Back Chapel Lane, Old Wakefield Road, Broad Lane, Silver Street, Firth Street, Colne Street, Kings Mill Lane, Smithy Lane, Poplar Street and Almondbury Bank.

And there will be a 20mph temporary speed limit on the A629 Wakefield Road between Shore Head roundabout and Lister Street.

The diversionary routes will be: Carr Pit Road, Ivy Street, Silver Street, Somerset Road, Smithy Lane, Carr Pit Road, Ivy Street, Silver Street and Wakefield Road.

Wakefield Road was previously hit by long running gas mains repair work.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council is working with the contractor to confirm the specific details of the arrangements.

The order is requested to give us the flexibility to plan works and look at minimising disruption during that period but the restrictions will not be in place continuously for the full two months.”