Gas works are continuing to cause traffic problems at Huddersfield’s busiest route.

Leeds Road is undergoing months of disruption as ageing pipes are replaced.

Holes dug at one of the worst bottle-necks near the John Smith’s Stadium caused mayhem during half-term.

Those works at the Bradley Mills Road and Barr Street junctions have now concluded but the disruption is far from over.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has now moved a few hundred metres down Leeds Road, close to Topps Tiles.

Work will now move eastbound on the outbound carriageway and will cause congestion for motorists leaving the stadium or the adjacent retail parks.

The project is set to run until June next year.

NGN said in order to complete these works a number of pedestrian crossing islands have been removed and pedestrians are reminded to use the existing crossing points where possible.

Following the works, NGN said it would be working with Kirklees Council to replace the pedestrian crossings with new modern crossing islands upon completion.

Work on St Andrew’s Road has also concluded.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing £2.5m investment in the energy infrastructure in Huddersfield which involves replacing about 3km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The ageing pipes, some of which are nearly 100 years old, have required a number of repairs in recent years, therefore, NGN has prioritised them for replacement this year to minimise any future inconvenience for residents and road users.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.