Dreaded M62 roadworks have finally been removed in time for driving home for Christmas.

Ten miles of extra lanes have now been opened up on the motorway between Huddersfield and Greater Manchester after Highways England finished part of their ‘Smart Motorway’ scheme.

The scheme is designed to increase the capacity on the heavily-used stretch of motorway by a third.

The announcement comes in time for Frantic Friday – one of the busiest days of the year for the roads. Some 1.3m people will be taking to the motorways later today (Friday) as people travel home for Christmas.

Jon Stokes, senior project manager at Highways England, said: “The extra lanes on the M62 will provide a significant increase in capacity on the busy stretch of motorway between Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, benefitting the 180,000 drivers who use the route every day.”