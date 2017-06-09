Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flights were suspended flights at Leeds Bradford Airport after a drone was spotted being flown around the airfield.

But police failed to find the culprit and the incident has now been made public.

It happened at 1pm last Saturday (June 3) when officers at the airport were alerted by air traffic control staff who had seen the unmanned aircraft being flown in and around the airfield.

Flights were temporarily grounded and West Yorkshire Police deployed a helicopter to search the area and find whoever was flying the small aircraft, but were unsuccessful.

Insp Andy Loftus, who heads the Outer North West neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries in an effort to identify who was flying this drone and we would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.