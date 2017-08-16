The video will start in 8 Cancel

You haven't got the grades you wanted but fret not - there are drop-in careers advice sessions taking place in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Halifax.

C&K Careers Advisers are running drop-in sessions at the centres from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday and 10am to 3.30pm on Fridays.

The Huddersfield centre can be found at 24 High Street; the Dewsbury centre in Dewsbury Library, Railway Street; and the Halifax centre at 16 Alexandra Street.

There is also a free Next Step jobs finding sessions at John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday 29 August (4pm to 7pm). The event is open to students and parents.

You can also get advice over the phone by calling the Huddersfield centre on 01484 225500 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Susan Stewart, a C&K Careers Adviser, said: "You may still get your firm or insurance offer even if you miss the entry requirements.

"If you miss both your insurance and firm offer then your life is not over.

"There are so many options out there so speak to C&K Careers advisers, teachers and school or college advisers."