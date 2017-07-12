Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole from seven shops in Dewsbury turned to crime to fund his £100-a-day drug habit.

Richard Carroll admitted to a string of thefts dated between February and July.

His solicitor explained that he was trapped in a never-ending cycle of going to prison and then stealing to survive upon his release.

Thefts included Lego sets worth £90 from Sainsbury’s, bedding valued at more than £200 from Matalan and a £100 drill from B&Q.

The 28-year-old also took toothbrushes from Wilkinsons and Yankee Candles and protein powder from Boots.

Carroll escaped each time and none of stolen goods were recovered, prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates.

He tested positive for cocaine following police station tests and had a £60 to £100 daily habit, the Huddersfield court heard.

Carroll, of Woodhall Drive in Batley, had 90 offences to his name and last December was jailed for offences of shop theft and assaulting a designated officer.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told magistrates that his client was constantly going in and out of prison.

He said: “When he goes into prison his benefits are cancelled and so he finds himself coming out homeless and without finances.

“He struggles and reverts to type but when he’s detained he’s contrite and not proud of his lifestyle.

“He’s amenable to change and it’s whether you send him to prison or give him a chance - I ask that you give him a chance.”

Magistrates gave him one last chance to get clean, sentencing him to 32 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

Carroll must comply with six months of drug treatment as part of a community order.

He also has to pay £201 compensation to the stores he targeted.