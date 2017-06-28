Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict who stole from three branches of the same supermarket blamed his girlfriend on his return to heroin abuse.

Mark Bloor had managed to stay out of trouble for eight years before falling back into his £20-a-day habit, the court heard.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “He got himself involved with a girlfriend who had a heroin addiction.

“Quickly he was back on it because she was moving in the circles he had managed to avoid.”

Bloor, of Helme Lane in Meltham, pleaded guilty to three thefts from the Co-op when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught on camera taking £24 worth of steak from the Golcar branch. The 44-year-old also admitted to thefts from his local store in Meltham and targeting the Marsden branch, where he paid for a packet of biscuits but was detained by the security officer for hiding meat in his clothing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He was detained following a scuffle and tested positive for the misuse of cocaine.

Mr Kingsley told the Huddersfield court that his client had an eight-year gap in his offending following a successful period of drug rehabilitation.

Magistrates adjourned the case so that he can be given one last chance to receive drug treatment.

He will be assessed for this on Monday and was bailed until then.