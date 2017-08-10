Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous drug dealer who almost sliced off the hand of a rival after attacking him with a machete has been locked up for 15 years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Danell Allert left his victim permanently disabled after the weapon cut through bones and an artery.

Jailing Allert, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “Those who carry and use knives as you did and use them to cause serious injury, and injuries that will leave a victim with permanent disability, can expect no mercy when they appear in these courts.”

The machete attack happened in April last year as the victim was walking along White Lee Road, Batley.

(Image: Google)

A jury heard Allert got out of a car and confronted the man before swinging the weapon at him.

He put up his hand to defend himself but the machete sliced through his wrist.

The victim described his hand as “hanging off” after it sliced through tendons, bones and an artery.

He said it was like “someone had turned on a tap” because there was so much blood.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Allert left the scene and the victim managed to alert a passing taxi driver who called an ambulance.

Surgeons managed to save his hand but the court was told he has been left with a permanent disability.

In a separate incident a few months later, Allert also assaulted another man as he was in his car with his partner and child, threatening the woman and the six-year-old during the incident outside his Heckmondwike home.

That happened on June 5 last year when that victim went to Allert’s home on Rayner Avenue, to buy cannabis.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

They argued about an alleged debt and Allert then threatened him with a knife.

That victim then ran to his car where his partner and daughter were waiting.

Allert followed and then attacked the car with a wooden bat, threatening those inside and showering them with glass, before assaulting the man.

Police were contacted and discovered cannabis and £6,000 in cash inside Allert’s home.

Allert was found guilty by the jury after a trial of wounding with intent and threatening another with a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and criminal damage.

Judge Bayliss told him: “I am quite sure you are dangerous because of the facts of these offences.”