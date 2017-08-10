Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man facing crown court after allegedly turning a vulnerable woman’s home into a drug den has appeared before magistrates.

Earlier this month Saul Britton was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis.

The 21-year-old, together with another man, was allegedly involved in selling class A drugs in the Dalton area.

They allegedly used a vulnerable drug user’s home for this purpose, turning it into a drug den.

Britton, of Clement Street in Birkby, was remanded into custody ahead of his first hearing at Leeds Crown Court on August 25.

Today he appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link facing a separate charge.

He is accused of using threatening behaviour towards a woman at an address in Sunbury Grove, Dalton on July 12.

Britton denies the offence and will stand trial on September 13.

Magistrates remanded him in further as he has exhausted his bail applications on this matter.