A drink-driver got behind the wheel – just four days after his ban for an identical offence ended.

Hardip Singh was more than three-and-a-half times over the legal limit when he took over the driving from his wife when she crashed her car.

The 42-year-old was described as a “binge drinker who doesn’t know when to stop” and faces jail when he is sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court next week.

Singh, of Leonard Street in Fartown, had been due to stand trial for driving whilst over the prescribed limit but changed his plea to guilty.

Police were called after his wife had an accident in their white Vauxhall Astra on August 26.

At around 5.30pm they arrived to find the vehicle back on the driveway of their home but Singh smelled of alcohol as he spoke with them.

After failing a roadside breath test he was taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests revealed that he had 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than three-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In January 2016 Singh was banned from the road for two years for the same offence.

He completed a drink-driving awareness course and was handed back his licence but was caught driving again just four days later, the Huddersfield court was told.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe acknowledged that the alcohol reading was “very high” and he passed the custody threshold because of this.

She explained: “He had been drinking with his brother during the day and then his wife was involved in the road traffic collision.

“She was extremely shaken and upset and he decided to take the vehicle from the collision back to their home.

“He says it was a very short distance, just 400 to 500 yards away.”

Magistrates were told that the father-of-two had a problem with binge drinking and this issue had worsened in the last three years.

Mrs Sharpe said: “He has a drink problem which, only because of this prosecution, he now acknowledges.

“When he does drink he doesn’t know when to stop. He accepts drinking all day.

“It’s a very high reading and it’s quite clear that he’s passed the custody threshold.

“My suggestion is that the matter is adjourned for the Probation Service to interview him to be placed on an alcohol treatment requirement.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case to allow this assessment to take place.

Singh, who left court carrying one of his children high in front of his face as his wife waved, was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing on November 29.