A drunk driver who led police on a high speed chase for 21 MILES on the M62 has been told he faces jail.

Unlicensed Mohammed Rashid crashed his car several times as he sped across seven junctions along the M62 in treacherous conditions in the early hours of July 22.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “At 12.30am police received multiple 999 calls about a black VW Touran being driven erratically on the M62 westbound at junction 27.

“Officers followed the vehicle and witnessed it collide against the central reservation.”

Police illuminated their blue lights but Rashid refused to stop, increasing his speed to 70mph and weaving in the lane behind a HGV.

Mr Astin said: “It was raining and extremely windy and he reached a speed of 95mph.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

As Rashid hurtled towards the hard shoulder, the road policing units were forced to box him into the crash barrier to stop him.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital to be checked and hurled abuse at the officers, telling them to f*** off.

His refusal to cooperate continued throughout his arrest and as he was taken to Huddersfield Police Station, Mr Astin said.

He was taken to the breath test machine machine but flatly refused to blow into it.

Mr Astin told the Huddersfield court: “He was asked to give two samples of breath but shook his head and told them to f*** off.

“The defendant couldn’t have been more uncooperative if he tried.”

(Image: Simon Morley)

Rashid pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The court was told that he had an issue with alcohol dependancy and suffered from mental health problems.

He explained that the death of his mother coupled with his father’s cancer diagnosis exacerbated his problems.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “It’s driving for 21 miles across seven junctions, you had several collisions, drove at 95mph and were drunk with no driving licence.

“You did express relief that you hadn’t killed anybody and that’s fortunate with you driving in this manner.

“This court’s sentencing powers are clearly inadequate and that’s why I’m committing you to Leeds Crown Court for sentence.”

This will take place on September 15 and Rashid, of Parliament Place in Armley, Leeds, was banned from driving in the meantime.